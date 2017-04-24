Erin Moran’s neighbors speak out about her behavior in the months before her sudden death

Erin Moran’s neighbors are speaking about about the final hours of the star’s life.

On Saturday, the “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi” star was found unresponsive in a trailer she shared with her second husband Walmart employee Steve Fleischmann and mother-in-law in New Salisbury, Indiana. First responders were unable to resuscitate her and an autopsy is pending.

According to neighbors, Moran was known to be “full of energy” in the trailer park.

“She was kind of hyper, full of energy,” Arthur Myers told PEOPLE. “She’d walk like she was getting exercise. Always in street clothes. She was always friendly and waved, but I never talked to her at length.”





But, in recent months, Moran reportedly didn’t go out as often.

“I used to see her all the time, walking up to get the mail or just out for a stroll,” David Holt added. “She always waved or stopped to say hello. But I hadn’t seen her for a couple of months. She kind of hibernated at the end. It’s so sad. She was a good person.”

“She didn’t have an attitude, or let on that she felt she didn’t belong here,” Holt explained. “It was just, ‘You’re on top one day, and then you’re on the bottom.’ But I do think she was still hopeful.”

One neighbor said he once had the courage to tell Moran he was a fan.

“I said, ‘I used to watch your show all the time when I was a kid.’ And she smiled and changed the subject like it was too much to talk about,” Jerry Benet said.

According to PEOPLE, Moran married Fleischmann in 1993 and by 2012, the couple had moved to Indiana so Moran could be the caregiver of her mother-in-law. Before making the move, it was reported Moran’s home in Palmdale, California had become foreclosed on.