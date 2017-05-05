Estranged wife of “Revenge of the Nerds” star makes bombshell claim about their gruesome head-on car crash

What was believed to be a horrific car accident two years ago involving Robert Carradine and his wife, Edith Carradine, might not have been an accident after all, Carradine’s now-estranged wife claims in new legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Edith Carradine claims that the “Revenge of the Nerds” star purposely steered their vehicle into an oncoming 18-wheeler. The crash occurred on a Colorado highway in March 2015, and four months after it, Edith says she confronted Robert about the crash and that he “confessed to me and our two children that he deliberately drove into the truck to kill us both,” according to the legal documents.





She said the Robert was wide awake at the time of the crash and knew what he was doing. She said he is also an experienced professional race car driver “so when he suddenly veered across the highway and into the full sized semi-truck, he did so on purpose.”

RELATED: Now we know what was in the driver’s system when he hit a church bus

Edith believes Robert suffers from depression, a result of the death of his brother David in 2009. She is seeking to gain control over Robert’s 17 guns out of fear that he will attempt to harm himself.

RELATED: Video shows final moments before a 2o-year-old texting killed 13 in crash

She also claims that she is jobless and broke, and wants possession of Robert’s guitar collection, which is apparently worth several thousand dollars. She claims she has already taken some of the guitars.