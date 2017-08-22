Every mom can relate to Victoria Beckham tearfully dropping her eldest son off at college

It’s never easy for parents to say goodbye to their kids.

Victoria Beckham got a step closer to becoming an empty-nester when she dropped her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham off at college.

Beckham shared the moment with fans with a tearful post on Instagram.

“We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional,” she wrote.

Dad David Beckham was less emotional and added a smiling pic of the two together on the streets of New York City.

“Englishmen in New York,” he wrote, tagging his wife and eldest son.

Brooklyn will be studying photography at Parsons School of Design in Lower Manhattan. Best of luck to him!