The unimaginable happened when this man attempted a death-defying escape act on “America’s Got Talent”

Demian Aditya risked his life to impress the “America’s Got Talent” judges.



On Tuesday, the escape artist performed a nail-biting stunt that left everyone in the room in utter panic when he chained himself to the bottom of a box as 900 pounds of sand poured over his head.

“This one is the second one,” Aditya said of how many times he performed the stunt.

“You’ve only done it once?! And, this is a very dangerous escape act?” judge Howie Mandel asked. “Why? What could happen?”





“You could die?” Simon Cowell chimed in. All four judges and the audience let out a collective gasp when he confirmed that if something went wrong, he could wind up dead.

Aditya’s wife was watching backstage and he said that she probably wouldn’t watch as he performed the stunt. He also mentioned that should he survive the act, they wanted to start a family. And, with that, he was ready to get into the box.

RELATED: Sara Haines was in tears when her “The View” co-hosts gave her the surprise of a lifetime

As Aditya was chained into the box, the sand started trickling down overhead slowly. The audience let out a sigh of relief when he escaped from the first set of restraints around his hands but when he started struggling with the neck chains, time started running out. Just when it seemed like Aditya was about to be free from the neck restraints, the sand dropped and covered his body.

Two men ran out from backstage to check on the contestant as the judges jumped from their seats. In an act of desperation, one of the assistant’s grabbed a sludge hammer and broke the glass to free Aditya.

But he wasn’t there!

The “assistant” turned to the audience and threw his cap off revealing that he was Aditya, who had somehow managed to escape death.

The audience cheered as the judges tried to get their jaws off the floor. What an awesome act!