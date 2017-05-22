Ex-Foo Fighter rips “selfish” Chris Cornell for taking his own life

Franz Stahl, a legendary rock musician who sings in the Washington D.C. punk band Scream, criticized singer Chris Cornell in a recent Facebook post. Stahl’s comments made headlines thanks to his longtime friendship with former bandmate Dave Grohl. Grohl played in Scream in the late 1980s, and Stahl joined Grohl’s Foo Fighters for several years in the late 1990s. In his Facebook post, Stahl addressed the death of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who committed suicide in a Detroit hotel room last week.

“Wow…I find it very sad as a father to see all these sad eulogies for your fallen kept rockstars where the real sadness is what so selfishly was left behind…his children. They are forever now without a father…a pillar of love…safety…strength…guidance,” Stereogum reported this week.





“You wanna off yourself cause your incapacitated or brain dead shitting yourself and a burden to everyone so be it. But just think of your kids and how fucked it all will be now.”

Stahl later went on to compliment Soundgarden, and criticize Cornell’s other band, Audioslave.

“Now I loved Soundgarden…but Audiosoave was fucking lamesville…but does all that really matter to his kids? They just wanted to see your face when you got home…to hear your voice..to feel your hugs…to barrow the fucking car to go to In and Out Burger. Thanks Dad…”

Fans of Cornell later took to Stahl’s public Facebook page to criticize the singer.

“You are a worthless piece of trash,” Facebook user Melissa Dameron wrote. “You dont know things people go through. You have no damn right to judge anyone for something you cant manage to comprehend. Chris was and always will be better than you. #GetBentHasBeen.”

The post has since been deleted from Stahl’s Facebook page.