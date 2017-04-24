Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly ran into each other at a party and sources say they weren’t “friendly”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom can be in the same room together, but that doesn’t mean they will be talking to each other.

According to PEOPLE, the exes both made an appearance at Jennifer Meyer’s birthday bash over the weekend and when they saw each other, they exchanged pleasantries before going their separate ways.

“At the party, Orlando and Katy had a quick hello and a brief chat,” a source dished to the magazine. “They weren’t too friendly and hung out with separate friends at the party.”





Perry and Bloom enjoyed a whirlwind romance before calling it quits in February. A source close to Perry has said that the relationship “just became more and more work to make it work,” adding, “because this wasn’t something permanent, it just became time to take a break.”

At least they keep things civil for the sake of a party!