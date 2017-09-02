Failing to pay child support, Tori Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, faces jail time again

Dean McDermott narrowly avoided jail in March when his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace agreed to let him pay overdue child support and alimony in small payments, and now, the husband of Tori Spelling could be in serious trouble again.

McDermott has now missed multiple $1,500 monthly payments they agreed to, according to Page Six. As a result, he could be facing a stay in jail once again.

Back in March, McDermott was almost arraigned for criminal contempt of court for failing to keep up with child-support payments. In court, he told the judge he had “fallen on hard times.” The judge eventually allowed him a reprieve if he and Eustace could reach an agreement.





McDermott and Spelling have been dealing with growing money problems for over a year now, having been hit with multiple lawsuits and liens for credit card debt, bank loans and overdue taxes.

“It’s not like it came out of left field,” a source said of his most recent missed payment. “It was late because Dean was paying their son Jack’s first-month rent, security deposit and several other college expenses, which Mary Jo would not contribute to.”

The source said a payment was made on Friday but that Eustace is still furious, as she is well-aware that McDermott took Spelling and their children on a lavish vacation to Mexico after skipping several payments.

