“Family forever”: Bindi Irwin shares heartwarming family photos
Bindi Irwin celebrated her family in a family picture that she posted on Instagram.

“Family forever,” wrote Irwin, daughter of the late Steve Irwin, after sharing a picture of herself, her mother and her younger brother.

Irwin also tweeted a picture of her family, and this time her younger brother’s puppy, Stella, was included:

Family is not the only thing on her mind. Irwin’s boyfriend, Chandler Powell, also shared a precious photo of the pair lounging in the outback:


