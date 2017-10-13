“Family forever”: Bindi Irwin shares heartwarming family photos

Bindi Irwin celebrated her family in a family picture that she posted on Instagram.

“Family forever,” wrote Irwin, daughter of the late Steve Irwin, after sharing a picture of herself, her mother and her younger brother.

Family forever❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Irwin also tweeted a picture of her family, and this time her younger brother’s puppy, Stella, was included:

Family is not the only thing on her mind. Irwin’s boyfriend, Chandler Powell, also shared a precious photo of the pair lounging in the outback:

Life in the outback is always better with you by my side. ❤️🌿 pic.twitter.com/17J7x7Wjry — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) October 13, 2017





