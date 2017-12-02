While Steve Irwin may not be here to wish his son Robert a happy birthday, sister Bindi made sure to shower her brother with some birthday love.





“Happy Birthday, Robert! I can’t believe that today you turn 14” she captioned a selfie of the two on Instagram. “You are the greatest brother and friend. I’m so lucky to be your sister. Thank you for always making me smile.”

For a throwback photo of her pushing her brother on a swing, Bindi wrote, “I’m so glad this photo was captured. We loved this swing that Dad built for us on our conservation property in Western Queensland. Such special memories.”

She also gave Robert’s photography skills a shoutout with a post dedicated to his passion. Sharing side-by-side photos of her brother, both featuring him holding a camera, she captioned it, “My brother really is the greatest photographer. I love this photo of Robert from years ago with one of his first cameras and now with his extraordinary Canon setup. @RobertIrwinPhotography amazes me every day and today is his birthday!!!”

Perhaps the sweetest post of all, Bindi shared a photo of her and her brother walking hand-in-hand with a heartfelt message: “My brother is extraordinary for so many reasons. He has been my best friend since the very beginning. This photo means more to me than any other. Robert holding my hand, helping me down an icy section of our hike in Oregon. He is always there for me, no matter what. Happy Birthday @RobertIrwinPhotography. I’m beyond blessed to be your sister and I love you with all my heart.”

And if you haven’t quite had your fill of Robert Irwin throwback pictures, don’t worry because Bindi shared a few more.

