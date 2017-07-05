Fans are accusing Bobby Brown of forgetting the lyrics to his own songs at a Fourth of July concert

Turns out, Bobby Brown still has reason to sing the lyrics “everybody’s talkin’ all this stuff about me.”

On Tuesday night, he took to the stage, with a circle of gyrating, youthful dancers surrounding him, in front of reportedly 30,000 people at the Fourth of July celebration at Centennial Olympic Park and faced the same grating criticism he did when he first performed “My Prerogative” in 1988.

Only this time, his fans and foes weren’t only dragging him for his hard partying and fast life. Audience members took to social media to diss the R&B legend for his subpar singing and accused him of being more “lit” than the night’s fireworks show.





Here’s a few moments from Bobby Brown’s performance for reference:

#fireworks with #bobbybrown performing in #atlanta #olskool . #😂😂 A post shared by Keziah👑 (@zi.series) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Last night, the rousing rendition of that song and a handful of others nearly immediately conjured up memes and snarky remarks.

This Bobby Brown performance at Centennial Park right now: pic.twitter.com/ZKnOLTip7l — Len (@WordManWord) July 5, 2017

Bobby Brown out here at Centennial Park in Atlanta performing under the influence. 😩😩😩😩😩😩 — Lex. (@Lex_Stand) July 5, 2017

#july4thOn2 why Bobby Brown headlining? Slurring words in the interview and now growling Every Little Step.. Forgot his own words….#SAD — Bryan Lewis (@BigLew81) July 5, 2017

Who is the idiot that asked Bobby Brown to headline? He can barely get 1/4 of a verse out #july4thon2 #getyourmoneyback — Bert Glen (@BertBryant) July 5, 2017

The video of Bobby Brown forgetting his own lyrics then deciding to make it up with a subpar dance move is on the @centennial_park page 😬 — Sally Carter ✨ (@GirlOnFireSally) July 5, 2017

I'm used to drunken fun being from WI but Bobby Brown in centennial park ATL…like being home #4thOfJuly2017 #drunk #BobbyBrown #breathe — Zach McNamer (@zmac9387) July 5, 2017

Bobby brown stinks he is to drunk to perform he's given Mariah Carey a run for her money #july4thon2 — Karen Music (@Musiclena) July 5, 2017

Though many called for Bobby Brown to retire after the Fourth of July performance, Brown is not done with his reign as the so-called “King of R &B.”

The “Every Little Step I Take” singer and his New Edition bandmates will be touring the country later this year, according to New Edition’s Michael Bivins. The plans were announced when the group accepted their Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards last week.