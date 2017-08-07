Fans are devastated after learning Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating after 8 years of marriage

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are taking time away from their marriage.

Recently, the couple faced rumors of trouble in paradise after Pratt was spotted without his wedding band in public, and on Sunday night, the often goofy and adorable duo announced their separation on their respective social media accounts in a joint statement.

Pratt took to Facebook with the news:

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

