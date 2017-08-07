Fans are devastated after learning Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating after 8 years of marriage

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are taking time away from their marriage.
Recently, the couple faced rumors of trouble in paradise after Pratt was spotted without his wedding band in public, and on Sunday night, the often goofy and adorable duo announced their separation on their respective social media accounts in a joint statement.
Pratt took to Facebook with the news:
Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris
RELATED: Aaron Carter and his girlfriend made a serious change before he came out as bisexual
The couple wed in 2009 after meeting on the set of “Take Me Home Tonight” in 2007.
Faris opened up about her marriage last year in an interview with Huffington Post.
“He is sexy, but more importantly he’s a great person.” she said. “When I was falling in love with him, I loved how kind he was to people. I loved how smart he is, but he’s not pretentious at all. He doesn’t wear that as a badge. He kind of lets people slowly discover it.”
She continued, “He’s humble, and he’s a great leader, and he’s an incredible father and a great husband. And I feel like, after years of dating people that weren’t the best for me, I found somebody whose love I could really accept.”
They have child together, a son, Jack, 4.