Fans are flipping out after actress Mindy Kaling debuted her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet

Mindy Kaling is rocking her baby bump!

This week, the actress and mom-to-be debuted her baby bump for the first time since she made headlines with her pregnancy news. Kaling looked so chic in a navy midi-dress with chiffon sleeves and metal details along the side.

According to E! News, Kaling walked the red carpet at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in support of the sixth and final season of her Hulu show, “The Mindy Project.”





The actress has not yet confirmed her own baby news but did reveal that the final season of her series will have storylines around “mom-shaming.”

She may not be opening up about the pregnancy, but one source described it as “an unexpected surprise” and said that the news will not impact any of the actress’ upcoming projects.