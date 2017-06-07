Fans are overjoyed to hear that their favorite daytime TV doctor is about to be a grandpa again

Congratulations Daphne Oz and John Jovanovic!

The couple just announced they are expecting their third child together, making Daphne’s dad, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a grandpa once again!

Oz announced the news on a segment of “The Chew” this week, and fans couldn’t be happier!

RELATED: Fans rejoice! George and Amal Clooney are now the proud parents to beautiful twin babies

Drum roll, please…@DaphneOz is PREGNANT! Check out her beautiful and touching announcement! We love ya, Daph!!  pic.twitter.com/ICininnJCj — The Chew (@thechew) June 6, 2017

After spilling the beans on TV, Oz took to Instagram with a sweet announcement to fans. Using a photo of herself smooching on her husband, Oz wrote, “Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter – Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!! I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!! 🎀💕🌸💗.”





Oz and Jovanovic are also parents to Philomena, 3, and Jovan, 1.

Congratulations to the happy family!

(H/T Page Six)