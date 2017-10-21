Fans blame Scientology for “Kevin Can Wait” backlash, and it looks like Erinn Hayes may agree

As “Kevin Can Wait” faces backlash for killing off Erinn Hayes’s character and replacing her with Kevin James’s former “King of Queens” costar Leah Remini, some fans are suggesting that the Church of Scientology is behind the criticism — and Erinn Hayes may think they’re on to something.

“U know Scientology is behind bashing #KevinCanWait, right? They have an agenda. No hate here, just sayin’,” a fan tweeted.

Hayes replied, “Very aware and don’t condone any of the bashing. Watch the show or don’t, but I find the personal attacks very ugly.”





When the same user wrote back, “I agree. Personal attacks are uncalled for. U were great on the show & all you’ve done. Talented! Just wanted u to be aware of Scn tactics,” Hayes liked the tweet, suggesting that she may agree with the theory.

The theory most likely stems from the fact that Remini, a former Scientologist, is now an avid critic of the organization, using her documentary series, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” to expose the religion’s dark secrets. The Church of Scientology, however, has denied the allegations, with a representative saying in a statement, “Whoever suggested to Ms. Hayes that these messages were from Scientologists is purposely misleading her and operating on an anti-religious agenda. This is pure bigotry.”

