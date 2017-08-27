Fans can’t get enough of Lady Gaga and ex Taylor Kinney’s latest run-in

“Chicago Fire” actor Taylor Kinney was spotted at his ex-fiancee Lady Gaga’s Chicago concert on Friday night, and fans are loving it!

Fans truly loved this celebrity couple together, so the idea of the two getting back together quickly lit up on Twitter following the concert. One fan snapped a photo with the actor while another claimed he was spotted backstage.

“He went backstage with his squad after the show. Y’all, please get back together. My otp,” fan @taylornettnin wrote.

Gaga reportedly didn’t acknowledge her ex during the concert and instead said her favorite person in Chicago was her dog, Asia.





The former couple began dating in in 2011 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Yoü and I” and were engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015. In 2016, Gaga and Kinney announced they were “taking a break” from their relationship, but earlier this year, she stepped out for the first time with new beau, Christian Carino.

Following the concert, Gaga thanked fans with a post on Twitter.

“So proud to have been the 1st Woman to headline at Wrigley Field # joanneworldtour wih my manager and friend by my side! We love u Chicago!” she wrote.

(H/T E! News)