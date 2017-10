“American Horror Story” fans cannot believe how much star Evan Peters looks like artist Andy Warhol, who he’ll be portraying on the seventh season of the hit show.

Some were appreciative the effort.

This is spot on. — Kat Manning (@DarkManning4) October 5, 2017

mr evan peters is about to deliver THE best portrayal of andy warhol — 💦 (@rudesawakening) October 5, 2017

if evan peters doesn't win an emmy for this season of ahs then clearly good acting doesn't get recognition anymore — carys 🕷 (@daenerysbieber) October 6, 2017

While others were completely thrown for a loop.

The resemblance is scary — Antichrist-ina 😈🎃 (@fireofgia) October 5, 2017

Evan Peters as Andy Warhol in future #AHSCult episode!! The black and white one is the real 😱 pic.twitter.com/JfUv0OImPS — cami🐝#AHSCULT (@camigeovanna03) October 5, 2017

this picture of andy warhol looks more like evan peters portraying andy warhol than it does andy warhol pic.twitter.com/sCI4pvvpYt — e (@tropicoblues) October 5, 2017

Evan peters as Andy Warhol is driving me insane — ⊗ (@a11onsy) October 6, 2017

.@Evan_Peters as Andy Warhol is blowing my mind and I’ve only seen one photo. #AHSCult @AHSFX — Ash Elizabeth ☘️ (@ashleywarhol) October 6, 2017

It would seem that everyone agrees that Peters looks more than ready to play the role.





No freaking way!!! YASSS! @Evan_Peters u are SO talented & versatile!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 Can not wait to see ur Andy Warhol! 😍😊 — Melissa Rose🥀 (@Melissa7901) October 6, 2017

