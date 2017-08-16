Fans now know “Home Alone” star John Heard’s official cause of death

John Heard died of a heart attack brought on by heart disease.

According to TMZ, the Santa Clara County coroner’s office confirmed the “Home Alone” star’s official cause of death as a “sudden cardiac death due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease.”

Heard was found in a Palo Alto, Calif., hotel room on July 21. Two days before his death, Heard underwent a minor back surgery and was recovering in the hotel. Officials stated that the operation “did not play a role in his death.”

Following news of his passing, fellow “Home Alone” star Daniel Stern paid tribute to the late actor with an emotional message on Twitter.

“Nothing was more intense than John’s performance in life,” he wrote. “He lived it hard, fast and fearlessly. He was a romantic and a raconteur. He was as loyal and generous as they come. He was a friend and a brother and a legend in his time. RIP John.”