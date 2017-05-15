Fans of Barry Manilow will be heartbroken to hear the reason why he just postponed some upcoming shows

Barry Manilow is taking some much needed rest.

The singer announced that he will be postponing at least two upcoming concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago after spraining his vocal cords.

“We regret to inform you that Barry Manilow’s two concerts scheduled for this week in Los Angeles and Chicago are currently being rescheduled. Barry is on doctors orders to rest due to sprained vocal chords. We are all very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” a statement confirming the news read on Facebook.

