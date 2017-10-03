Rare People

Fans of “Goodfellas” say goodbye to one of the film’s most memorable actors

Article will continue after advertisement

“Goodfellas” actor Chuck Low, who played Morris “Morrie” Kesseler alongside Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta, passed away at age 89 in a New Jersey nursing home on Sept. 18.

Low was featured in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film, in which his character was eventually killed off when Pesci’s character plunged a screwdriver in the back of his head. He went on to star in projects like “The Mission,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Sopranos,” among others.

RELATED: Tom Petty may be gone but this urban legend about one of his songs lives on


The late actor is survived by his daughter Debra Low Mykrantz, son-in-law Peter S. Mykrantz Jr. and granddaughters Jenni and Katie Mykrantz; as well as son Mitchell Low, niece Beth Lynne Robbins and ex-wife Cherida Michaels.

He was laid to rest with full military honors on Sept. 20 in Edmonton, N.Y. Low served as a Major in the U.S. military, spending four years on active duty and another 30 as a reserve.

(H/T The Sun)

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement