Fans of MTV’s “Rob & Big” are mourning the loss of star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

TMZ is reporting that Christopher “Big Black” Boykin of MTV’s “Rob & Big” has passed away, adding that a representative for Boykin confirmed the news. He was 45 years old.

At this time, there has been no information or speculation as to a cause of death.

Boykin was portrayed as professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard on “Rob & Big,” which ran from 2006 to 2008. He also appeared on the show’s spin-off, “Fantasy Factory,” as well as Dyrdek’s third MTV show, “Ridiculousness.” He is also featured on the video games “Skate” and “Skate 2.”





RELATED: Actors Luke and Owen Wilson have confirmed the shocking death of their father, Robert A. Wilson

Boykin was born in Mississippi and served in the United States Navy prior to becoming a reality TV star. He is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Isis Rea Boykin, whom he left “Rob & Big” to focus on taking care of.

RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family ❤️🙏🏼😢 — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) May 10, 2017

RELATED: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be memorialized in the sweetest way possible