Fans of The Allman Brothers Band are mourning the sudden loss of a true legend

Reports are rolling in that singer, songwriter and co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band Gregg Allman has passed away at age 69. According to a statement, Allman “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia.”

“Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years,” the statement continued. “During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

His cause of death is not immediately clear, but he was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1999 and underwent a liver transplant in 2010. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Allman, his children Devon, Elijah Blue, Delilah Island Kurtom, and Layla Brooklyn Allman, and three grandchildren.

R.I.P Gregg Allman…December 18, 1947 – May 27, 2017

R.I.P Gregg Allman…December 18, 1947 – May 27, 2017

“I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music,” his manager and close friend Michael Lehman said. “He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

Back in January, another founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, Butch Trucks, passed away, also at the age of 69.

“I’m heartbroken,” Gregg Allman said then. “I’ve lost another brother and it hurts beyond words. Butch and I knew each other since we were teenagers and we were bandmates for over 45 years. He was a great man and a great drummer and I’m going to miss him forever. Rest In Peace Brother Butch.”