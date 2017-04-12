Fans of the J. Geils Band, you’ve lost a star tonight

Musician John Warren Geils Jr. was found dead in his in Groton, Massachusetts home on Tuesday at the age of 71. He was the founder of the J. Geils Band, which he formed with Danny Klein, Magic Dick Salwitz, Stephen Jo Bladd and Peter Wolf at Worcester Polytechnic Institute while studying mechanical engineering.

Geils’ namesake band released their first album in 1970, but didn’t have a major hit until “Love Stinks” in 1980, which was closely followed by “Centerfold” in 1981. They were best known for their album “Freeze Frame,” and while on tour, opening acts for the band included the Eagles, Billy Joel, ZZ Top and U2. In 1985, the band broke up, but they got back together for several reunion tours and shows including opening for Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band in 2014 and 2015.





Geils’ cause of death has not yet been determined.

