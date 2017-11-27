20 years after its release, and the door is still open on one key “Titanic” plot sequence.

On the eve of the movie’s anniversary re-release, fans of the movie are still badgering director James Cameron with one question that has bothered them since the film first premiered in theaters: Why didn’t Jack get on the door with Rose, as she floated away from the doomed ship?

Cameron has a really easy answer as to why.

“And the answer is very simple because it says on page 147 [of the script] that Jack dies. Very simple,” Cameron told Vanity Fair.

He added that the character of Jack has clearly resonated with viewers — even 20 years after the movie debuted — and that people wanted to see him survive, despite the fact that a happier ending would have made the end of the film “meaningless,” he says.

In a classic “MythBusters” episode in 2012, the show attempted to prove that the door could have held two people. The cast found the notion plausible, and in retrospect, Cameron allowed that maybe the door could have been smaller, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The movie is out in AMC Theatres this week.