Fans of the original movie are having the best time making fun of the “Dirty Dancing” remake

Social media practically lit on fire on Wednesday night during the premiere of the “Dirty Dancing” remake.

ABC remade the 1987 movie starring Patrick Swazye and Jennifer Grey in a three-hour musical spectacular. Stars including Deborah Messing, Abigal Breslin, Sarah Hyland, Nicole Scherzinger and Katey Sagal reprised several of the original starring roles for the remake of the classic file.

But, what did the internet think of it?

This #DirtyDancing remake is like if an 8th grade musical had a multi-million dollar budget — Danger Alex (@ArcadeIsland) May 25, 2017





Patrick Swayze is rolling over in his grave. #DirtyDancing — Nancy Kelly (@nlk50) May 25, 2017

Please for the love of God, someone put baby in the corner and end this. #DirtyDancing — gina (@notsolatersbaby) May 25, 2017

Somebody needs to put this whole movie in the corner…. #DirtyDancing — Joe Dillard (@JoeDillrd) May 25, 2017

YOU HAD ONE IMPORTANT LINE AND YOU MESSED IT UP! #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/y87HUEoX2m — Erin Mae 🔗 (@MaerinB) May 25, 2017

And just like that, #DirtyDancing Havana Nights doesn't seem so bad. pic.twitter.com/GHgpCBPOkl — Kristi Steinhour (@SteinhourKristi) May 25, 2017

Next they should do a remake of Ghost where Patrick Swayze's spirit actually haunts the people that produced this awful #DirtyDancing remake — Jess Carpenter (@jessy42585) May 25, 2017

The internet has spoken!

