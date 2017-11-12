Fans of The Spice Girls are freaking out over a possible reunion very soon
Photo by Getty Images
Rare People

Fans of The Spice Girls are freaking out over a possible reunion very soon

Article will continue after advertisement

The five original members of British ’90s girl group The Spice Girls are reportedly set to reunite in 2018, according to The Sun.

Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell, have allegedly been taking part in secret talks regarding a potential reunion since the summer, with a 2018 date now agreed for a reunion. The group are also said to have agreed to a one-off TV special, also slated for 2018.

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion,” a source told The Sun. “As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls.


RELATED: “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot won’t do a sequel if alleged sexual harasser Brett Ratner is involved

“Getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion,” the source added.

Back in 2016, Mel C spoke about a potential reunion with the BBC, but she said it wouldn’t be the same without all five members.

“If there’s a piece missing, it’s not the full picture; we weren’t just a band with interchangeable parts,” she said.

“Obviously I love the girls and totally respect what they want to go on to do, but to me, Spice Girls is a five-piece.”

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement