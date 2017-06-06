Fans rejoice! George and Amal Clooney are now the proud parents to beautiful twin babies

Congratulations to the new mom and dad!

According to Entertainment Tonight, George and Amal Clooney are now parents to twin babies, a boy and a girl. The twins were reportedly born on Tuesday, June 6.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for the actor said in a statement. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

George previously joked that he wanted to name the twins after his tequila company, CasaAmigos, but Ella and Alexander’s mom definitely nipped that in the bud.

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do,” he joked.

Sources say that the family will try to stay out of the spotlight now that they have welcomed the twins. They will reportedly be living a quiet life in their home in Sonning, England.