Fergie and Josh Duhamel shock fans by calling it quits after eight years of marriage

After eight years of marriage, singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel announced they separated earlier this year.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

While the couple hasn’t been spotted in public as of late, they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in January and appeared happy in photos from the occasion, both writing sweet messages to each other.

8 years!! Love you babe.

happy 8th anniversary to my bae 💋💋

Fergie and Duhamel got married in 2009 after dating since 2004. They share a 4-year-old son Axl together.

