Fergie and Josh Duhamel shock fans by calling it quits after eight years of marriage
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Rare People

Fergie and Josh Duhamel shock fans by calling it quits after eight years of marriage

Article will continue after advertisement

After eight years of marriage, singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel announced they separated earlier this year.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

RELATED: Fans are devastated after learning Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separating after 8 years of marriage


While the couple hasn’t been spotted in public as of late, they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in January and appeared happy in photos from the occasion, both writing sweet messages to each other.

8 years!! Love you babe.

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

happy 8th anniversary to my bae 💋💋

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Fergie and Duhamel got married in 2009 after dating since 2004. They share a 4-year-old son Axl together.

RELATED: Newly separated, Anna Faris opens up on friends, partners, and the difference between them

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement