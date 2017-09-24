Fergie shares video of her and 4-year-old son Axl Jack on a “date night”

Newly-single singer Fergie posted a video featuring various moments from the awesome date night she had with her 4-year-old son Axl Jack during a trip to see the musical version of “Aladdin.”

“Date night with Axl Jack seeing @aladdin” said the accompanying tweet.

In the video, Axl can be seen hanging out backstage at the show. He seems captivated by the prop-treasures (particularly the magic lamp) while “Enchanté (Carine)” — a song from Fergie’s new album which features Axl on it — plays in the background.





Fergie recently announced her seperation from husband Josh Duhamel — Axl Jack’s father — after eight years of marriage.