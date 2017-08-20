Few things are as moving as Jerry Lewis’ final goodbye on the “MDA Labor Day Telethon” in 2010

The world lost the legendary comedian, actor and philanthropist Jerry Lewis on Sunday at the age of 91, and one his most memorable goodbyes has been on our minds.

RELATED: One of the funniest men to ever live has passed away at 91

Regarding his philanthropy, Lewis famously hosted “The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon” in an effort to raise money and awareness of the condition known as muscular dystrophy — and raise money he did.

With Lewis’ help, Bloomberg reported, an estimated $1.7 billion was raised for the Muscular Dystrophy Association from 1966 to 2010, the last year he would host the telethon.





A clip from that day of Lewis saying goodbye to a program he hosted for more than 40 years is about as moving as it gets.

There’s no question about what the telethon meant to him.

He will always be Mr. Labor Day to me

2010 MDA Jerry Lewis Telethon Final Goodbye

RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/Vq1sDCmm9j — Dre (@TheDreEra) August 20, 2017

You can watch the full goodbye above.

At the 2009 Academy Awards, Lewis received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and said it would stay with him for the rest of his life.

RELATED: The “Dick van Dyke Show’s” Rose Marie is heartbroken by the loss of Jerry Lewis, along with the rest of us

“For most of my life, I thought that doing good for someone wouldn’t mean you’d receive commendation for that act of kindness, at least until now,” he said. “This award touches my heart and the very depth of my soul because of who the award is from and those who will benefit. The humility is staggering, and I know it will stay with me for the rest of my life.”