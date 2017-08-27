Find out which fan-favorite theme nights are coming to season 25 of “DWTS”

“Dancing with the Stars” season 25 is shaping up to be great, and fans will be thrilled with the news of some of the theme nights coming to the fall dance competition.

Some of the themes making a comeback to the upcoming season include Latin night and Guilty Pleasures Night, and for the first time in the fall, fans will get a Disney-themed night.

Guilty Pleasures Night is returning to the show after a 10-season hiatus from 2012. The “Guilty Pleasures” are pop culture dances like “Gangnam Style” or “The Macarena.”





Last week, fans were introduced to the pros that were coming back for season 25. Mark Ballas will make a return to the ballroom after taking the last two seasons off. He will be joined by Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Keo Motsepe, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Whitney Carson and Alan Berston.

The contestants from the upcoming season have not yet been announced, but PEOPLE reports that Nick and Vanessa Lachey, “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella may be among the cast of competitors this season.

“Dancing with the Stars” season 25 premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.