First Lady Melania Trump is happy to be in the White House according to a new interview

On Thursday, “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt spoke with First Lady Melania Trump in what is her first interview since Donald Trump became president. Melania and her son, Barron, moved into the White House two weeks ago after Barron finished school for the year in Manhattan.

According to the Daily Mail, Melania told Earhardt that she and Barron “are enjoying it very much […] He loves it, yes all settled. He loves it here.”

The interview occurred just in time for the Congressional picnic, which Melania organized.

“Tonight, it’s a great picnic, Congressional, picnic with all of us getting together,” she said of the picnic. “It’s New York City team. And we have carousel and great stuff outside.”

Melania also said she doesn’t miss New York City, saying, “I’m so busy, and we’re doing so many great stuff. So it’s really special place and I love it here.”