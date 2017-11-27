First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations to the world in a new video released on Monday.

The video, posted to the first lady’s Facebook page, shows Mrs. Trump surveying the White House’s glittering decorations, writing Christmas cards, talking with the pastry chefs about holiday cookies and the gingerbread house, and even trying her hand at making a Christmas bow.





The Grand Hall and Cross Foyer are decorated in “The Nutcracker Suite” theme, with the trees featuring crystal ornaments to match the theme.

The East Colonnade leading to the East Garden room is decorated with towering white branches.

The Blue Room Christmas tree, which is the official indoor White House Christmas tree, is covered in white lights, blue and gold ornaments, pine cones, and yards of blue velvet ribbon.

During Michelle Obama’s first holiday season in the White House, she had her trees decorated with “recycled” decorations. The Obama administration sent out over 800 ornaments left over by previous administrations to 60 local community groups and asked the groups to decorate them to reflect their local community. The Obamas’ theme during that first holiday season was “Reflect Rejoice Renew.”

