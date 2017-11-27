Menu
dog and beth chapman Read this Next

Beth Chapman reveals how the battle has gone following her throat cancer diagnosis
Advertisement

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations to the world in a new video released on Monday.

The video, posted to the first lady’s Facebook page, shows Mrs. Trump surveying the White House’s glittering decorations, writing Christmas cards, talking with the pastry chefs about holiday cookies and the gingerbread house, and even trying her hand at making a Christmas bow.


The Grand Hall and Cross Foyer are decorated in “The Nutcracker Suite” theme, with the trees featuring crystal ornaments to match the theme.

Tree ornaments in the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall are in “The Nutcracker Suite” theme as seen during a media preview of the 2017 holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The East Colonnade leading to the East Garden room is decorated with towering white branches.

The East Colonnade is decorated with white branches that lead to a Christmas tree in the East Garden Room during a media preview of the 2017 holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Blue Room Christmas tree, which is the official indoor White House Christmas tree, is covered in white lights, blue and gold ornaments, pine cones, and yards of blue velvet ribbon.

RELATED: The Obamas reflect on 8 years in the White House and honor the troops in their final Christmas address

During Michelle Obama’s first holiday season in the White House, she had her trees decorated with “recycled” decorations. The Obama administration sent out over 800 ornaments left over by previous administrations to 60 local community groups and asked the groups to decorate them to reflect their local community. The Obamas’ theme during that first holiday season was “Reflect Rejoice Renew.”

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 6: In this handout provided by the White House, President Barack Obama (R) and First Lady Michelle Obama pose for a formal portrait in front of the official White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room of the White House, December 6, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Lawrence Jackson/White House via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 02: Ornaments are hung on the official White House Christmas Tree, a Douglas Fir stands 18 1/2 feet high and nearly 13 feet wide, in the Blue Room December 2, 2009 at the White House in Washington, DC. The theme for the 2009 White House holiday decorations is “Reflect Rejoice Renew.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

RELATED: Melania Trump welcomes White House Christmas tree with Barron at her side

Elizabeth Vale About the author:
Elizabeth Vale is a contributor for Rare.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

Photos of officers “horsing around” at Arlington Cemetery has led to an internal investigation

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

“What’s the f*****g point?”: John McCain thinks Hillary Clinton needs to “shut up”

10 places to spend the holidays away from your family

10 places to spend the holidays away from your family

Chicago wants Amazon HQ so bad, taxes may funnel straight to Amazon

Chicago wants Amazon HQ so bad, taxes may funnel straight to Amazon

Stories You Might Like

What Prince Harry did before proposing to Meghan Markle is making our hearts sing
The Royal Family

What Prince Harry did before proposing to Meghan Markle is making our hearts sing

,
Meghan Markle gave us a peek at her ring as she and Prince Harry made their first appearance as an engaged couple
The Royal Family

Meghan Markle gave us a peek at her ring as she and Prince Harry made their first appearance as an engaged couple

,
Beth Chapman reveals how the battle has gone following her throat cancer diagnosis
Rare People

Beth Chapman reveals how the battle has gone following her throat cancer diagnosis

,
After a scary robbery at gunpoint, Miss South Africa went on to be crowned Miss Universe
Rare People

After a scary robbery at gunpoint, Miss South Africa went on to be crowned Miss Universe

,
Advertisement