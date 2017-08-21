Richard Simmons addresses transgender rumors in new legal documents in his ongoing defamation lawsuit

Richard Simmons can give a list of reasons why he’s not transgender.

The fitness guru denied the claims in new court documents in his ongoing defamation case against the National Enquirer and listed the reasons why they incorrectly reported that he was transitioning from male to female.

“I am male. I am not transgender. I have never sought nor obtained any medical treatment or procedure designed to transition from male to female,” Simmons wrote in the documents, according to TMZ. He also shot down rumors that he has had breast implants and said he “never consulted with any medical professional regarding sex reassignment surgery.”





He continued, “I fully support transgender individuals and their struggle to achieve acceptance and equality. Nonetheless, the false and fabricated claims that I was contemplating ‘castration’ and have had a ‘boob job’ have caused me extreme embarrassment.”

Simmons is suing the Enquirer’s parent company, American Media, but they have countered, claiming that being labeled as a transgendered person is not an insult. Stories flooded sits like Radar Online and the Enquirer with claims that Simmons had undergone sexual reassignment surgery, complete with implants and hormone treatments.