Five months after his televised engagement, Nick Viall is a “Bachelor” again

“The Bachelor” couple Nick Viall and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi have ended their engagement five months after his televised proposal.

The former couple confirmed the news in a joint statement to E! News.

It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.





Viall appeared on two previous seasons of “The Bachelorette” and season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise” before becoming the suitor earlier this year.

In July, Viall shot down breakup rumors with photo of the couple together at his sister, Maria Viall’s wedding.

Rumors of trouble in paradise swirled soon after they went public with their engagement. Distance seemed to be the most common reason behind the rumors, as Viall was living in Los Angeles and Grimaldi was based in Montreal.