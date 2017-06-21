“Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are spilling the secrets to their success and having it all

Success wasn’t easy for Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The hard-working home renovation couple from HGTV is opening up about their road to success in a new interview with PEOPLE.

“Nothing has come easy,” Chip Gaines told the magazine. “We’ve worked so hard to have this beautiful family and this farm. It really does seem like the American dream you heard about growing up.”

In the early stages of their relationship, the couple lived off of a wad of cash that Chip kept in his pocket as they flipped homes together. As the years went on, the couple was barely scraping by, but they eventually hit it big with their TV series.





Now, four years later, their show is one of the most popular on the network, and they have several booming businesses, including their Magnolia Market at the Silos which houses several retailers and draws 40,000 visitors every week. They have reached a great level of success, but to them, family is still the most important thing in their lives.

“Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable,” Chip shared. “If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we a have a lot better opportunity to be right for our kids.”