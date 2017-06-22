“Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines open up about the possibility of bringing another baby into their family

Is another baby on the way for Chip and Joanna Gaines?

If Joanna had her way, there would be another baby or two joining their family!

“I would love another baby or twins!” Joanna told PEOPLE. “The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?’ But Chip thinks we’re done.”

Chip and Joanna are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7. Apparently, their youngest wasn’t into having another sibling until recently.





“Emmie has never really wanted one, and now she’s like ‘Okay. I want a brother or sister,’” Joanna said. “So I’m thinking that might be a sign.”

But, Chip disagrees.

“I think that’s a sign that Emmie’s lost her mind,” he joked.

It looks like things are up in the air for the Gaines family!