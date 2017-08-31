“Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines step up to help the people of Houston

By Arianna Auber, American-Statesman

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the Waco couple in the popular HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” are repairing more than homes this week. In Hurricane Harvey’s devastating wake, they are donating the proceeds from the “Texas Forever” T-shirts offered at their Magnolia Market shop to Harvey relief efforts.

All funds from the $26 T-shirts purchased between now and Sept. 30 will be donated, according to Joanna Gaines, who followed up an initial announcement on Magnolia’s Instagram page with one of her own on her personal account.

“There has already been an overwhelming response and we couldn’t be more thankful. Please be patient with us as we are working to get each and every shirt out as quickly as possible! Thank you all for jumping in — there’s just something special about coming together to help neighbors in need,” she wrote.





The shirt is a simple design but certainly sparks Texas pride. Navy blue with white lettering, the T-shirt features the words “A Shirt with a Purpose” below the “Texas Forever” phrase. Magnolia Market’s website says the shirt is currently in stock, but with such a high demand for it, they note to keep in mind that there may be delays from future restocking and shipping.

The gregarious Gaines couple has been big-hearted before. Earlier this summer, they helped out a paralyzed Waco firefighter whose community had rallied to build him a wheelchair-accessible home.

You can buy the shirt here.