“Fixer Upper’s” Chip and Joanna Gaines face backlash over their line with a major retailer

On Tuesday, Chip and Joanna Gaines, of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” announced plans for a new home-decor line to hit Target stores nationwide in November.

“Just as we’ve never created an exclusive line of product for a retailer before, Target has never done anything like this before either,” Chip Gaines wrote in a blog post. “This stuff is gorgeous. [Joanna and Target’s design team] have all spent so much time thoughtfully creating these beautiful basics. A lot of heart and soul has been poured into every last piece … and I think people are going to be able to feel that.”





Many excited fans took to social media to express excitement and support for the couple’s new brand, Hearth & Hand.

But others weren’t as excited.

RELATED: “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines finally addressed those divorce rumors

Many people called out the collaboration, saying the Gaines claim to be Christian and Target is an “anti-Christian” establishment. Claims that the company is against Christian values arose last year after the company announced it allows “transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity.”

I don't shop Target anymore. I wish you would had followed your Christian values instead of the almighty dollar. Lost a little respect — gange (@czubeck) September 14, 2017

Why are u using Target?I thought youll were Christians.My friends & thousands of others r boycotting them because of their bathroom policies — Tom Henderson (@TomHenderson17) September 13, 2017

We don't shop there because of there anti- Christian ways. Also at Target your a target! Don't allow second Amendment rights. Love you guys — Pattrick Yockey (@pattrickyockey) September 12, 2017

Really disappointed you guys would partner with a company that exalts what God specifically condemns. — Shane Camp (@Shane_A_Camp) September 12, 2017

RELATED: “Fixer Upper” couple Chip and Joanna Gaines step up to help the people of Houston

In his blog post, Chip Gaines explained some of the reasons the couple has enjoyed working with Target: