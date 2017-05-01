“Flip or Flop” exes Christina and Tarek looked pretty friendly during this reunion on the red carpet

Tarek and Christina El Moussa kept things civil at the Daytime Emmys.

The former couple, who quietly called it quits last year, reunited and posed for photos on the red carpet at the awards show. Christina stunned in a short black dress with sheer long sleeves while Tarek looked dapper in a coordinating black tux.

Their hit HGTV show, “Flip or Flop” wasn’t up for an award on Sunday night, but they did appear onstage together to present the winner of the Outstanding Entertainment News Program award.

Christina also marked the occasion by sharing a smiley photo with her ex on Instagram.





“Super excited to start filming a brand new season of #fliporflop.” she wrote. “And super excited to start filming a brand new season of #fliporflop.”

HGTV recently announced the couple has signed on to extend their current seventh season to 20 episodes despite their very public divorce.

According to PEOPLE, Tarek is living in Newport Beach and the former couple is focused on co-parenting their two kids, daughter Taylor, 6 and son, Brayden, 20 months.