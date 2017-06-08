“Flip or Flop” star Christina El Moussa is getting back into the dating game, and it sounds like Tarek isn’t happy about it

Christina El Moussa is ready to date again!

According to E! News, Christina is ready to date following her split from husband of seven years and is reportedly flirting with an ex she dated before marrying Tarek.

“Tarek goes crazy about the idea of this guy,” a source claimed. “That’s why he’s been acting out on social media.”

Few details about Christina’s new man are public, but Entertainment Tonight reported that the mystery man is a California businessman by the name of Doug.





His ex-wife might be settling down again and trying to keep her private life private, but Tarek appears to be living it up and enjoying the single life.

Such #BEAUTIFUL views in NYC with the absolute best team in the world! #Yankees game tomorrow then going on the @bravoandy radio show #Wednesday!!! Having the time of my life!!! Just #LOVE #NYC!!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

“Everything you see on social media is Tarek just having fun and enjoying his new single bachelor lifestyle,” an insider dished. “Tarek and Christina have agreed to be co-parents and co-business partners since their show was renewed for a new season and want to look good for their fans and the public eye.”