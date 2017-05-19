“Flip or Flop” star shows off a new tattoo inspired by her children

Christina El Moussa of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” showed off a new tattoo on her Instagram today. The tattoo is on her inner forearm and depicts the birth dates of her two children in Roman numerals.

“Been wanting this for a long time,” El Moussa wrote on Instagram. “No time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames ❤️”

Been wanting this for a long time … no time like the present. #taylorreese #braydenjames ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 18, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

El Moussa has two children with her estranged husband and series co-star, Tarek, 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old son Brayden. The numbers translate to “8.20.15” and “9.22.10,” respectively.





Although the estranged couple has had some rough times over the last few months, they have both shown they care about their children, as Tarek posted a similarly touching photo of his children on Instagram for Mother’s Day.

I'm a day late and a dollar short… but… I want to wish Christina a happy Mother's Day Tay and Bray love her to the moon and back! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on May 15, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

