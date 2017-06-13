“Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina are helping raise funds for one of their contractors who is fighting for his life

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are helping a friend in need.

On Monday, Tarek took to Instagram to beg fans for donations to friend and contractor Frank Miller, who was diagnosed with cancer. El Moussa, who is a cancer survivor and opened up about his diagnosis four years ago wrote, “PLEASE PLEASE WE NEED YOUR HELP TO SAVE A LIFE!!!”

Sharing a photo of Miller in a hospital bed, El Moussa continued, “Our contractor Frank Miller from Flip or Flop is battling 2 very very aggressive cancers, really bad ones, he’s fighting for his life out of feeding tubes!! His medical bills have become unattainable and we need your help to try and save Frank’s life…”





RELATED: Tori Roloff posted an adorable photo on Instagram to celebrate her son Jackson turning one month old

Christina El Moussa also shared a photo of Miller and asked for fans’ kindness writing, “Our contractor, Frank Miller, from #fliporflop is battling two very serious forms of cancer and his medical bills are becoming unbearable. Please click the link in my bio and donate… every little bit helps. Thank you from Tarek, Frank and I. ❤️🙏🏼.”

Our contractor, Frank Miller, from #fliporflop is battling two very serious forms of cancer and his medical bills are becoming unbearable. Please click the link in my bio and donate… every little bit helps. Thank you from Tarek, Frank and I. ❤️🙏🏼 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

The former couple reportedly donated $5,000 to their friend, according to PEOPLE. At the time this article was published, funds had reached over $13,000 of the $50,000 total.