After the sudden passing of “Flip or Flop” contractor Frank Miller on Friday, Tarek and Christina El Moussa took to Instagram to share their condolences and memories of their friend.





“Good bye My dear friend Frank. I have always looked up to you and have respected you as a brother. You have touched not only myself and my family but thousands and thousands around the world,” Tarek wrote in a heartfelt post alongside a photo of him and Miller. “You have impacted so many lives with the fight inside your heart and soul. I’ve never met anyone like you nor will I ever. I just love you love you love you more than you know! I will NEVER forget you and I hope to one day be as strong as you. Now…don’t slack!!!! I assume you are already working on remodeling heaven!!!!:):). Miss you buddy!!!”

“Frank since the day I met you I had the utmost respect for you,” Christina followed up with a post of her own, featuring a photo of her and the contractor. “Hardworking and REAL. Always a pleasure to be around and always made me laugh. You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you.”

Miller had been battling two forms of aggressive cancer after his voice started to get “scratchy” a few years ago. Tarek, who has suffered from thyroid cancer, was the one who encouraged him to get it checked out, saying at the time, “It brought back memories of what I went through, which really scared me for him, which pushed me to make sure that he got it checked out.”

