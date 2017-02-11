“Flip or Flop” stars make first public appearance together since announcing their plan to divorce
“Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa made their first joint public appearance since announcing their divorce Friday when they spoke at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas.

Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether,” Tarek wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him and his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Christina followed up with an Instagram post of her own, writing, “Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit … great meeting our students.”


Just one month ago, Tarek filed for divorce after seven years of marriage with Christina, citing a May 2016 altercation that involved a gun and prompted police to visit their California home. The couple shares 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old son Brayden. The two will continue to co-parent their children and plan to keep filming their HGTV show together.

