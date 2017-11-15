Menu
GettyImages-611411356 Read this Next

Duchess Kate reveals her husband had a hard time adjusting to parenthood
Advertisement

One year on from their shocking public separation, “Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa shared emotional messages with their Instagram followers.


Tarek shared a quote from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, which read “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” Famously, Rowling was struggling to make ends meet as a single parent prior to the publication of the first Potter novel.

“This quote really stood out to me,” Tarek captioned the sentiment. “We’ve all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight. …when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair,” wrote the TV star. He may have survived two battles with cancer, but Tarek’s positive outlook on life cannot be questioned.

“Even though you can’t see the light at the bottom it still exists and as time goes on that light starts to shine,” he continued. “Once that light starts to shine take the opportunity to reevaluate who you are and what you want to be. Take it as an opportunity to bounce back and be stronger than ever. In my opinion, rock bottom is an opportunity to start over and do it right!”

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa reflects on his life’s “lowest point” with emotional photo on social media

Christina decided to share a quote pastor David Crosby’s book “Your Pain is Changing You.”

“You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life,” the excerpt reads. “They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared. You may hold your head in your hands and lament your weak condition and wonder what you ought to do.”

Couldn't agree more. #keepthefaith

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

“Flip or Flop” stars share emotional messages on the anniversary of their shocking split Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless

Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Arrested UCLA basketball players address President Trump as they learn their punishment

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

A medical emergency led to Chrissy Teigen almost losing important member of her family

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Joe Biden commented on the gun one man used to stop the Texas shooter, and it did not go well

Stories You Might Like

Duchess Kate reveals her husband had a hard time adjusting to parenthood
Rare People

Duchess Kate reveals her husband had a hard time adjusting to parenthood

,
Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless
Rare People

Jon Bon Jovi let Pink “get into his pants” — and her husband’s reaction was priceless

,
Prince William consoles a woman whose son killed himself after being bullied
Rare People

Prince William consoles a woman whose son killed himself after being bullied

,
Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland
Rare People

Mark Hamill surprises “Star Wars” fans with a magical appearance in Disneyland

Advertisement