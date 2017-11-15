One year on from their shocking public separation, “Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa shared emotional messages with their Instagram followers.





Tarek shared a quote from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, which read “Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” Famously, Rowling was struggling to make ends meet as a single parent prior to the publication of the first Potter novel.

“This quote really stood out to me,” Tarek captioned the sentiment. “We’ve all faced obstacles and for many they were so horrific they hit the lowest point of their life with no future in sight. …when you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair,” wrote the TV star. He may have survived two battles with cancer, but Tarek’s positive outlook on life cannot be questioned.

“Even though you can’t see the light at the bottom it still exists and as time goes on that light starts to shine,” he continued. “Once that light starts to shine take the opportunity to reevaluate who you are and what you want to be. Take it as an opportunity to bounce back and be stronger than ever. In my opinion, rock bottom is an opportunity to start over and do it right!”

Christina decided to share a quote pastor David Crosby’s book “Your Pain is Changing You.”

“You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life,” the excerpt reads. “They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared. You may hold your head in your hands and lament your weak condition and wonder what you ought to do.”