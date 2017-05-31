Following backlash, Kathy Griffin apologizes for her photo featuring a headless President Trump

After receiving major backlash for her recent photo shoot in which she posed with the bloodied, severed head of President Trump, comedian Kathy Griffin is apologizing for going “too far.” In a video uploaded to Twitter, Griffin explains that she meant the photo as a joke and has realized that it clearly wasn’t funny to most people.

“I sincerely apologize,” she said. “I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny — I get it.”

She went on to say that she will be removing the picture from her social media accounts and will ask the photographer, Tyler Shields, to do the same.

“I beg for your forgiveness,” Griffin continued. “I went too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin’s apology video comes several hours after the image first began circulating online. She initially defended it by saying, “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Kathy Griffin BEHEADS Donald Trump in SHOCKING Photo Shoot! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/xWnc7rWKyK — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

