Following Glenne Headly’s passing, Hollywood stars pay tribute to the actress and her legacy

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” actress Glenne Headly passed away at age 63 yesterday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” a spokesman for Headly told PEOPLE. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

In the wake of the actress’ passing, many of her co-stars from various projects in her 30 plus year career have come forward with statements and tributes for her. Steve Martin, who starred in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” with Headly, tweeted “Our household mourns the sudden loss of a beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly.”





Josh Hutcherson, who was working on a Hulu series called “Future Man” with Headly before she died, wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram.

“I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time,” Hutcherson wrote. “She was powerful and strong and hilarious.”

He also added:

Her eyes brought to life so many amazing characters over the years and her love brought to life a beautiful family. I’m gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut. Grab onto those who make you feel loved. My heart is broken today and I can only imagine what those closest to her are going through.

Other actors, including Seth Rogen and James Woods, tweeted their condolences to Headly and her family.

