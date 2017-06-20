Following his DUI arrest last month, Tiger Woods reveals he’s “receiving professional help”

After a DUI arrest in May, and rumors spreading about rehab, a tweet appeared on Tiger Woods’s official Twitter account Monday evening stating he was “receiving professional help to manage” his medications “and the ways” that he deals with back pain and an undisclosed sleep disorder.

Woods was arrested on May 28 after Jupiter Police say the golfing legend fell asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway. The 41-year-old told police he did not have anything to drink that evening, and his Breathalyzer later showed 0.000 at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Woods, who underwent a fourth back-surgery in April, told police that he did take prescribed medications including Vicodin. Woods’ Breathalyzer results came back as 0.000. His urine sample results have not been released.

Woods apologized May 29 saying he had an “unexpected reaction” to medications.