Following the late singer’s tragic passing, Chris Cornell’s fans have been given one last music video

After tragically passing away last month, singer Chris Cornell’s final music video has been released. The video for “The Promise” was released by Survival Pictures on Wednesday in honor of World Refugee Day.

“Chris Cornell was not only a dear family friend for many years, but he was also a once-in-a-generation talent who is missed more than words can convey. It was such an honor to collaborate and partner on ‘The Promise’ over the years,” Eric Esrailian, Producer of “The Promise” and Co-Manager for Survival Pictures, said. “His music and lyrics will not only shine a light on the Armenian Genocide and the human rights crisis of modern times, but they will also inspire people and provide hope for years to come.”





“Although it is bittersweet because Chris filmed his performance in Brooklyn, N.Y., shortly before his passing, he wanted his video to be released on World Refugee Day, and he was passionate about helping people through this project,” Esrailian continued. “True to Chris’s charitable spirit, he made a commitment to donate all of his proceeds from ‘The Promise’ to support refugees and children, and to further the conversation about the refugee crisis the world continues to endure.”

At the time of the song’s release, Cornell said it was “about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it’s also about shining a light on more recent atrocities,” such as “crimes against humanity in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and right now in Syria on multiple fronts, contributing to a massive global refugee crisis.”

