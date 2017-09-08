For Celine Dion, it’s not just fashion — it’s her way of moving on

Fashion isn’t just about style and image for Celine Dion. The actress also revealed to PEOPLE that it’s a personal way to deal with the loss of her husband and brother.

In the latest issue, the star says she’s “always loved fashion” but that “beautiful clothing and accessories” are helping her spread her wings. “As everyone knows, I’ve gone through some extremely difficult times in recent years,” she confesses.



Dion lost husband René Angélil in 2016. She lost her brother Daniel a few days later.

Some of it comes from her new stylist, Law Roach. Roach told PEOPLE that Dion is visibly excited about her style and maintains the philosophy: “if you feel beautiful and pretty, you can’t be sad and miserable. It’s just impossible.”

To her credit, Dion is taking it to heart.

“We can be feeling a little bit down when we wake up to face the day, but things start to brighten up a little when we put on that fancy outfit, with the vibrant colors and a spectacular pair of heels,” she said.